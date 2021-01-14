Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 8,326 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,003,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253,179 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,822,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,550,000 after purchasing an additional 169,002 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,026,000 after purchasing an additional 437,265 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,490,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,636 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 569,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,730,000 after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares during the period.

Shares of LQD opened at $136.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.27. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

