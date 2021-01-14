Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 844 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLX stock opened at $193.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.08 and a 200-day moving average of $213.72.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.53.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

