Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $2.77 Million Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of J & J Snack Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 507.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,375,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $151.02 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $189.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 158.97 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.42.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $424,683.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,922.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $1,275,360.00. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,510,093 over the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

