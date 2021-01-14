Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,293 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,906,000 after acquiring an additional 911,522 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.12 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.