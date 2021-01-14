S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is James Hambro & Partners’ 10th Largest Position

James Hambro & Partners decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 5.5% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $48,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in S&P Global by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $308.41. 44,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

