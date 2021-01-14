SparksPay (SPK) Hits One Day Volume of $7.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $51,181.58 and approximately $7.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000765 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,290,625 coins and its circulating supply is 9,217,028 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

