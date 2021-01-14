Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Down 45.8% in December

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,100 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the December 15th total of 641,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,097,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SRCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.17. 601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,937. Sparta Commercial Services has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile
