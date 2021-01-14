Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Down 45.8% in December

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,100 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the December 15th total of 641,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,097,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SRCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.17. 601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,937. Sparta Commercial Services has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

