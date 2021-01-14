Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Scotiabank

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

SDE has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.93.

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) stock traded up C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 51,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,917. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.50 and a 1 year high of C$7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.17.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

