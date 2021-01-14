SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.87 and last traded at $32.84. Approximately 2,673,988 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 454% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76.

