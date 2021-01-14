SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 4.4% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after acquiring an additional 965,614 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $173.28. 13,483,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,664,980. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.23.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

