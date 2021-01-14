SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 133.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter.

SHM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,451. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

