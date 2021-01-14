SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Boosted by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,410 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $36,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Savior LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.15. 43,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,834. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $35.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

