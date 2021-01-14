SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,049,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,108,000 after purchasing an additional 31,080 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 146,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 349,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,672. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.