SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after buying an additional 45,728 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after buying an additional 366,705 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 48,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $31.20.

