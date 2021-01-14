SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.84. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,646. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $82.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

