SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sets New 52-Week High at $138.92

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.92 and last traded at $138.92, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 330,035.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

