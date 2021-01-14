SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian trimmed its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. SPDR S&P China ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 6 Meridian owned about 0.88% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $16,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 217.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

NYSEARCA GXC traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $138.47. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,289. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.66.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

