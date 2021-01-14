SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.3% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.06. The stock had a trading volume of 384,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,462. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

