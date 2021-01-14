SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.51

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.51 and last traded at $59.18, with a volume of 293158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 31,848 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

