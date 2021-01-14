Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE SPE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

