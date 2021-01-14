Spectrecoin Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00018215 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00096339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001576 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007800 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

