Spendcoin (SPND) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Exchanges

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $15.90 million and $17.49 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.00382604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00038181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.52 or 0.04130839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012672 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,068,796 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

