Sphere 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,167.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $6,167.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,696.99 or 0.99919082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00019847 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002070 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010602 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.