Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SPMYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec raised shares of Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMYY traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $14.19. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

