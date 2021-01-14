Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Price Up 8.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s share price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after 140166 raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. 140166 currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Spirit Airlines traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.21. Approximately 8,274,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,446,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

SAVE has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,637,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.31. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.96 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

