SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) rose 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.72 and last traded at $74.64. Approximately 617,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 351,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.18.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.