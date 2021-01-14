Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $58.42 and last traded at $56.82, with a volume of 1319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.

Specifically, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,019,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $323,497.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,992 shares of company stock worth $9,741,065.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -21.93.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 194.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,314 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $30,576,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $14,405,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $12,133,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

