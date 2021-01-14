Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $304.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “average” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.85.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.42. 151,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,124,180. The company has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.35 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $246.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,250.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,244,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,153,655 shares of company stock valued at $238,750,693. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

