St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

STJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 963.33 ($12.59).

STJ traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,195.50 ($15.62). 236,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,615. St. James’s Place plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,206 ($15.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,116.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,007.42.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

