Stably USD (USDS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,050.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Stably USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a market cap of $526,283.61 and $4,050.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.82 or 0.00382098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00037908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.76 or 0.04207453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,508,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,844 tokens. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.