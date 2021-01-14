Stakinglab (LABX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $936.38 and $5.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 53.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00121532 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009839 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024348 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001300 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.