Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$52.00

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.33.

TSE:STN traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$44.23. 100,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,649. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of C$31.00 and a 52 week high of C$44.85. The company has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.12.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$916.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$958.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.1700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

