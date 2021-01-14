Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $52.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stantec traded as high as $34.91 and last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 1301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on STN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 0.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.62 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1186 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

About Stantec (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

