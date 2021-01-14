STASIS EURO (EURS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.92 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003050 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $38.50 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.82 or 0.00382098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00037908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.76 or 0.04207453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

