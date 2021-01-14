State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.51 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $661,523.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,504 shares of company stock worth $4,344,399 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Macquarie increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.12.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

