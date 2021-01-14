State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.51 Million Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of UniFirst worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in UniFirst by 806.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in UniFirst by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $215.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.51 and its 200-day moving average is $190.17. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $227.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,370 shares of company stock worth $423,063. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

