State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.16 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RF. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

