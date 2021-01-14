State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,559 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of UFP Industries worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 67.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after buying an additional 119,225 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 37.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after buying an additional 41,162 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Several analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

UFPI stock opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.