State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Meritage Homes worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $49,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $217,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.44.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

