Stellar (XLM) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.58 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000781 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and $1.63 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00031946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00107596 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00235773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00059136 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,556 coins and its circulating supply is 22,095,601,011 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

