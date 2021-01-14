Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.56

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.56 and last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 12000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $645.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $383.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.60 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 57.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,376,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after buying an additional 502,556 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.