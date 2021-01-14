stETH (Lido) Hits Market Cap of $69.79 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,180.60 or 0.03068957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $69.79 million and $113,518.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00032193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00105397 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00233853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00058604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00055879 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,935.44 or 0.83015977 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 59,118 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

