stETH (STETH) Market Cap Reaches $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One stETH token can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00106710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00059493 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00228473 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,158.56 or 0.84210915 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000605 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

