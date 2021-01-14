Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLXPF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 115,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,927. Cybin has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32.

About Cybin

Cybin Corp. engages in the research and development of psychedelic and medicinal products. The company offers medical mushroom-psilocybin extracts infused psychedelic medicines under the brand JOURNEY. It serves psychedelic, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

