Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLXPF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 115,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,927. Cybin has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32.
About Cybin
