STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €33.98 ($39.97).

EPA:STM opened at €33.68 ($39.62) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.64. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

