STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €33.98 ($39.97).

EPA:STM opened at €33.68 ($39.62) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.64. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

