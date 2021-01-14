STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (STM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA: STM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/14/2021 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €31.50 ($37.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €31.50 ($37.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €34.30 ($40.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €36.75 ($43.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPA:STM opened at €33.68 ($39.62) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.64. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics NV (STMPA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics NV (STMPA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.