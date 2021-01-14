Stock Repurchase Plan Initiated by Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Board

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.13. 305,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,364. Assurant has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Assurant news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

