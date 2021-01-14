Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $284.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 281 ($3.67), with a volume of 6548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.59).

Several brokerages have commented on STCK. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 257.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 232.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of £563.40 million and a PE ratio of 18.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of €0.18 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In other news, insider Paul Bal sold 50,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £129,768.96 ($169,543.98). Also, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 41,751 shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total transaction of £111,892.68 ($146,188.50). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,367 shares of company stock worth $28,518,914.

About Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.