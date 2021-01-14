Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Robert Half International Put Options (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,008 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,176% compared to the average daily volume of 79 put options.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $67.23.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 89.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,952,000 after purchasing an additional 972,001 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,922,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 112.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 668,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,411,000 after purchasing an additional 353,490 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,742,000 after buying an additional 128,394 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 30.2% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,339,000 after buying an additional 93,466 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

