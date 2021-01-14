Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 21,287 call options on the company. This is an increase of 510% compared to the typical volume of 3,489 call options.

DPW stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15. DPW has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Get DPW alerts:

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DPW in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DPW in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DPW in the 3rd quarter worth $599,000.

DPW Company Profile

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for DPW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.